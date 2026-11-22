England all-rounder Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remaining T20I matches against Australia due to a hand injury.

The 28-year-old picked up the injury during the first T20I against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Although he scored only three runs in the opening game, but he impressed with the ball, taking 2/29 in 2.4 overs. The hosts chased down the target of 188, finishing at 191/7 to secure a three-wicket victory with one ball remaining. Nikhil Chaudhary led the chase with 66 off 38 deliveries, while Jack Edwards scored 25 off just 11 balls.

Jacks was also an important contributor to England’s 2-1 ODI series victory over Australia. He scored 138 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries, with a highest score of 59.

The all-rounder has enjoyed an impressive year in limited-overs cricket. In 15 matches, he has scored 447 runs at an average of 49.66 and a strike rate of 104.92, including four half-centuries. He has also claimed 12 wickets at an average of 35.33, including a five-wicket haul.

Jacks wasalso impressive at the T20 World Cup, where England reached the semi-finals. He scored 226 runs at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 176.56, besides taking nine wickets. He also won four Player of the Match awards, equalling Australia’s Shane Watson’s record from the 2012 edition.

England have confirmed that an update on Jacks’ replacement will be provided in due course.

Australia vs England T20I series schedule

First T20I: Nov 21, Melbourne (Australia won by 3 wickets)

Second T20I: Nov 24, Carrara

Third T20I: Nov 27, Brisbane

Fourth T20I: Nov 29, Sydney

Fifth T20I: Dec 2, Canberra