Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honoured cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with the ‘Global Peace Honours 2026’ at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Saturday (Nov 21). The 53-year-old received the recognition for his work through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF), which provides sporting opportunities to children from tribal and underprivileged communities. The foundation also focuses on encouraging more girls to take part in sports.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani and actor Ranveer Singh were among the prominent guests at the ceremony.

The event was organised by the Divyaj Foundation, an NGO founded by Amruta Fadnavis.

The annual Global Peace Honours remembers victims of terrorism and recognises individuals who promote peace, courage and humanity.

In a post on X, the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) highlighted Tendulkar’s contribution through his foundation, which supports children in sports such as football, basketball, wrestling, boxing and athletics, with particular attention to increasing girls’ participation.

Fadnavis also congratulated the former India captain, praising his achievements on the cricket field and his efforts to improve children’s lives through healthcare, education and sports.

“Heartiest congratulations to Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar on receiving the Global Peace Honours 2026! From inspiring generations with your extraordinary achievements on the cricket field to making a meaningful difference in the lives of countless children through initiatives in healthcare, education and sports, your contributions are truly commendable,” Fadnavis wrote in an X post.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tendulkar congratulated Amruta Fadnavis and the Divyaj Foundation for their efforts to spread peace and harmony.

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He also remembered those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and expressed his support for their families.

“I would like to congratulate Amruta ji and the Divyaj Foundation for this incredible work. And spreading this message of peace and harmony, I think it’s so important for all of us. Something that we normally take for granted-we live at home, everything is going fine, but in a lot of places, in fact, we are standing right at that very place, 26/11. We all know what happened. And I bow down to all those selfless people who sacrificed their lives, and also to the families who lost their loved ones, who continue to live with that massive, irreparable loss. I bow down to them for all their sacrifices,” he added.