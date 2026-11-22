The Australian trio of Pat Cummins (SRH), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) and Cameron Green (KKR) have confirmed their availability for IPL 2027. The three marquee players were retained by their respective teams, with their confirmation coming on the back of Travis Head and Mitchell Starc’s unavailability for the next edition due to workload management.



Australia’s packed international calendar had put their players’ participation in IPL 2027 in doubt, with the home Test series against New Zealand, the away five-Test series against India, the Ashes and then the ODI World Cup later in the year lined up.

A Cricbuzz report claims that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Cummins confirmed his participation for ‘at least part of the season’ to his IPL franchise, adding that Hazlewood and Green will also abide by their IPL commitments.

Cummins’ availability clears SRH's leadership dilemma, with the pacer set to lead the franchise in the upcoming edition. Retained at INR 18 crore, Cummins will lead SRH’s pace attack, with all eyes on the upcoming IPL 2027 mini-auction in Goa on December 16. While they traded away Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards to bring in CSK quicks Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis, the former champions still have plenty of local pace talent in T Natarajan, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain to pick from.



However, if Cummins leaves the tournament midway to prioritise Australian cricket, SRH could pick between Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan to captain the franchise for the remainder of the season.



On the other hand, Green’s availability for IPL 2027 provides a boost to KKR, who will enter the mini-auction with a whopping purse of INR 41.65 crore, with eight slots remaining, including three overseas.

