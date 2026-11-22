Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised India's ancient civilisation and linguistic diversity, saying he was amazed to learn about the country's cultural and linguistic richness during a recent conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an interview with Russian news agency Sputnik, Putin recalled asking PM Modi how many people in India spoke the country's main language. He said the Prime Minister's response left him surprised.

"Take, for example, Indian civilisation. It is an ancient and very interesting civilisation. The more I learn about it, the more interesting it becomes," Putin said.

Recalling his conversation with Modi, the Russian President said, "I recently spoke with Prime Minister Modi and asked him how many people in the country speak the main language. He said about 600 million. And what is the country's total population? 1.5 billion. Only a third speak the language of the titular nation, while the remaining two-thirds speak their own languages. Isn't it amazing? Simply amazing."

This is not the first time Putin has acknowledged India's cultural diversity. Last month, while addressing the Valdai Discussion Club, he described India as an example of how people from different cultural, linguistic and traditional backgrounds can coexist while remaining united. "India cannot fail to amaze with its scale and diversity," Putin said.