Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen has stressed the Netherlands’ focus on advancing defence and security cooperation with India while welcoming New Delhi’s efforts on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He is in Indian capital to co-chair the inaugural India-Netherlands Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Berendsen highlighted firming up defence ties with India. “Over the last year, we took very important steps there, and also I think, in the defence industry and security partnership, it also shows the way we want to go forward,” he said. He noted that defence companies in both countries “are seeing opportunities because there’s more investment going into military expenses and we need the best material there.”

Asked about India’s position that European partners should not deepen defence ties with Pakistan, Berendsen emphasised cooperation with India and the progress already made in the defence industry and security partnership.

On the nearly five-year Russia-Ukraine war, Berendsen said progress toward peace would have to come step by step. “we need partners like India that also have good relationships with Russia to put things on the table and to see if step-by-step we can actually make peace work,” he said. He welcomed India’s food corridor proposal and its broader role, given the conflict’s impact on the Global South through disrupted grain exports via the Black Sea. “We very much appreciate the role India is taking there,” he added.

Berendsen arrived on Sunday for a two-day visit. This was his sixth meeting with Jaishankar this year. The talks build on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Netherlands in May, when the two sides elevated relations to a Strategic Partnership and adopted a 2026-2030 roadmap covering defence and security, emerging technologies, trade, and other areas.

Berendsen also pointed to the expected India-EU free trade agreement, due to be signed in December, as providing a framework for businesses to seize opportunities in the bilateral relationship. Cooperation already spans technology, security, energy, water management and agriculture.

Semiconductors have emerged as a prominent area. “The Netherlands has a very strong semiconductor ecosystem with some global players… and India, of course, has a lot of ambition and a lot of potential, a lot of expertise and talent… So it’s a perfect combination. And I’m really positive about the steps we’re taking together,” Berendsen said, referring to recent company-level deals between ASML & Tata.

On traditional priorities of water, agriculture and health (WAH), he described them as crucial and highly innovative sectors for both countries. “It’s of course too good to combine knowledge, to combine expertise and to combine the best businesses and knowledge institutes together. And I think we’re really taking steps,” he said, adding that the relationship is on a positive trajectory.