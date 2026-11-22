The COP31 climate talks failed on Sunday (Nov 22) after the EU and other countries refused to endorse a pact that omitted fossil fuels. The main deal was rejected by a host of nations 44 hours after the summit's official close in a chaotic COP31 finale in the Turkish city of Antalya. Fossil fuels remained a major point of contention at the climate talks, which were held against a backdrop of soaring energy prices and geopolitical tensions arising from the US-Iran war that has unsettled the world. Countries such as Saudi Arabia strongly opposed language referring to fossil fuels in the final agreement. "We will not endorse a cover decision... that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change," said Ireland's climate minister, Darragh O'Brien, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency.

With expectations already low, Australia, which led the negotiations, had proposed an overarching "cover decision" to reflect the areas of agreement among countries and signal the future direction of global climate action. However, the final proposal made no explicit mention of coal, oil or gas, triggering turmoil at the summit and contributing to its record-breaking duration as the longest-ever UN climate conference. The Marshall Islands climate envoy Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner rejected the proposal.

COP31 President Murat Kurum conceded the deal had failed to reach consensus. "I understand that there is no agreement on this text. For that reason, these decisions have not been adopted," he told the closing session.