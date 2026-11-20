A revised draft agreement at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya has dropped all references to phasing out fossil fuels. The move marks a shift from the earlier draft, which called for accelerated action to phase out fossil fuels. The latest text also removes a proposed $120 billion annual adaptation finance target for developing countries by 2035. It retains a proposal to raise electricity's share of global energy consumption to 35% by 2035. The changes have drawn criticism from climate campaigners as negotiations enter their final stage.