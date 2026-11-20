Indian national Nikhil Gupta is set to be sentenced by a US federal court on November 20 in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York in 2023. Gupta pleaded guilty to three charges, including murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in February 2026. US prosecutors are seeking a 24-year prison term, while his defence has requested a reduced sentence of 12 years. The sentencing hearing is scheduled before US District Judge Victor Marrero in New York.