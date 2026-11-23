Pakistan A defeated India A by 48 runs in their ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Group B match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday (Nov 22). Despite a fighting century from captain Tilak Varma, India A failed to chase down the target of 314 and were bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs. Abhishek Sharma provided an aggressive start with 70 off 42 deliveries, while Shahbaz Ahmed scored 56 off 49 balls. However, regular wickets prevented India A from completing the chase.

Hasan Nawaz was Pakistan A’s standout performer, scoring 79 runs and taking three wickets for 45 runs. Ali Raza also claimed three wickets, while Mohammad Imran Randhawa picked up two.

Earlier, Pakistan A posted 313 in 49.2 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat. Maaz Sadaqat (59 off 63), Hasan Nawaz (79 off 82) and Farhan Yousaf (56 off 48) scored half-centuries to help their team reach a strong total.

Pakistan lost opener Shamyl Hussain (33) and wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir (0) early but recovered through important partnerships. Sadaqat and Hasan added 54 runs, while Hasan later made partnership with Abdul Samad to strengthen the innings. Farhan then accelerated the scoring towards the end with an attacking half-century.

For India A, Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam took two wickets each. Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav also claimed two wickets apiece, while Ayush Badoni picked up one.

During the chase, India A slipped to 129/6 after losing wickets at regular intervals. Tilak and Shahbaz then added 112 runs for the seventh wicket to bring India A back into the contest. However, Ali Raza broke the partnership and also dismissed Vipraj Nigam on the next delivery.

Tilak completed his century in the 49th over but was dismissed immediately afterwards, ending India’s hopes.