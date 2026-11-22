Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik on Sunday (Nov 22) —attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi—dodged direct questions from reporters about Indus Water Treaty and terrorism. He said he had not been invited for bilateral talks with India and would speak on the bilateral issues only when he is invited to do so. He was particularly asked about his June 2026 remarks wherein he threatened that Pakistan would "cut off those hands" of those attempting to interfere with or take away its Indus water share. India placed the 1960 treaty in abeyance on April 23, 2025, after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik said he believed there should be peace in the region and that its issues should be resolved, with the first focus on the poor and vulnerable, wherever they live. With people from ten countries gathered at the forum, he said, it was better for all to sit together, discuss those affected, and look for solutions and ways forward.

When reporters in Delhi asked him if he would apologise for his remarks, Malik said, “When you invite me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty, we will certainly talk about it. You haven't invited me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty at this moment...” Asked about India's stance of not holding bilateral talks if terrorism continues, he repeated: "I have not been called for bilateral talks even once. Once there is any formal movement on it, I will answer the questions related to it. Without a mechanism, how can we discuss bilateral issues?" He also said that he backs peace in the region, adding that “easy conversations should happen first.” "This is an easy conversation. So, let's have the easy conversation first," he said. He also credited the Indian side for bringing together leaders from so many countries.