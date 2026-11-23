A suspected Ukrainian sea drone attack targeted a Russian Navy warship at the port of Benghazi in eastern Libya, causing an explosion and fire that left the vessel partially submerged. The warship, identified as the Russian corvette Merkury, was docked at the port to refuel and receive supplies under a cooperation agreement between Moscow and the eastern-based Libyan administration.

Satellite images released by imagery provider Vantor showed that most of the vessel had capsized and sunk, with only its bow remaining visible above the water. Smoke and debris could also be seen surrounding the ship. According to two Libyan military officials who spoke to the news agency Associated Press, Ukrainian sea drones were launched against the Russian warship from a base operated by Ukrainian forces in western Libya.

The officials said at least four drones were intercepted, while two managed to hit the vessel. Neither Ukraine nor Russia has publicly commented on the reported attack. Meanwhile, local sources told Al Jazeera that an unspecified number of Libyan and Russian nationals had been killed in the incident. They also claimed that the Russian vessel was carrying weapons, ammunition and drones.

The sources further said residents had witnessed three drones attacking the ship. However, these claims have not been independently confirmed publicly. The eastern-based Libyan administration said the fire had been brought under control and announced a joint investigation with Russia to determine where the attack originated.

It condemned the suspected strike, describing it as a violation of Libya's sovereignty and a threat to maritime security. "The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts," it said, adding that Libya was "not a party to the Russian-Ukrainian war".

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Separate drone attack targets commercial ship near Benghazi

In a separate incident on Sunday evening, a sea drone struck a Malta-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Benghazi. The eastern administration's Health Ministry said all crew members injured in the attack had been rescued and were receiving medical treatment. Almasar television reported that naval and air forces had destroyed at least 12 additional sea drones off the Mediterranean city. The western-based Libyan government also voiced concern over attempts to draw the country's ports and civilian infrastructure into external conflicts.

Suspected Ukrainian military presence in Libya

The reported attack comes amid claims that Ukrainian military and intelligence personnel are operating in western Libya. Libya has remained divided between rival administrations since a NATO-backed uprising overthrew longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country currently has a UN-recognised government based in Tripoli, while a rival administration exercises control over eastern Libya.