India has retained its position as Asia's third-most powerful country for the third consecutive year, scoring 40.5 points in the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026. The United States topped the rankings with 78.9 points, followed by China at 73.6.

Japan and Russia secured the fourth and fifth positions, while Australia slipped to sixth place. South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia completed the top 10.

The index assesses the ability of 27 countries and territories to influence regional events. India's score improved from 40 points in 2025 and 39.1 in 2024, when it overtook Japan to claim third place.

India-China power gap narrows

The power gap between India and China has reached its narrowest level since the index began in 2018. However, China's overall power remains 80 per cent higher than India's, although the gap in military capability has also narrowed.

The report attributed much of the change to setbacks faced by Washington rather than major gains by Beijing.

“This narrowing divide owes more to Washington’s missteps than to any major advances on Beijing’s part. The United States’ unresolved war with Iran, which began in February 2026, has eroded US military capabilities by depleting its stockpile of long-range missiles, and profoundly undermined perceptions of US diplomatic influence both regionally and globally,” the report said.

Modi ranks second in regional leadership

India's overall score rose by 0.5 points, supported by improvements in future resources, cultural influence and defence networks. Diplomatic influence remained its strongest category at 70.3 points.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regional leadership assessment improved by three places, making him the second-most effective regional leader after Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, perceptions of his global leadership and strategic ambitions declined.

India also improved two places to seventh in Economic Relationships, while its Defence Networks ranking rose to ninth with 18.6 points. The report linked the latter improvement to stronger regional defence engagement and BrahMos missile sales to Southeast Asian countries.