An investigation has revealed an extensive influencer campaign backing the sale of American artificial intelligence chips to China. The report was published days after Jensen Huang left Nvidia and shows that many social media personalities pushed for the export of Nvidia's advanced processors to Chinese customers. Thousands of posts have been unearthed, which reached approximately 14 million followers, TechRadar reported.

The probe was carried out by The Midas Project and revealed a coordinated online campaign where more than 80 influencers were paid to promote technology industry interests. Most of these promotions focused on making Nvidia's H200 processors available for Chinese customers. Several influencers created these posts after Washington authorised certain exports to China, specifically in the 15 days that followed.

Messaging focused on helping America secure its technological supremacy

A lot of the messaging centred on the claim that by doing so, the Trump administration was protecting American supremacy in artificial intelligence hardware, as that would disallow Chinese manufacturers from capturing any share in the market. The probe found coordinated language across multiple accounts, suggesting that they weren't personal opinions and instead part of a larger scheme. Notably, this is also the time Republican lawmakers clashed over sending American processors to China, as some of them were not in favour of doing so.

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Investigators also found two names in particular: Urban Legend, an influencer marketing company and an intermediary website called mycreator.studio. They traced the shortened promotional links to the website, which recorded individual creators and their associated advertising campaigns. The tracking infrastructure was connected to Urban Legend, which has done similar promotions in the past.

More than 8,000 social media posts containing these tracking arrangements were identified in the probe, most of them unrelated to AI. Approximately 6,000 additional posts using other identifiable campaign links were also uncovered.

Sponsored tags promoting Nvidia's interests