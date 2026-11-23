Miley Cyrus has officially offered fans a closer look at her wedding celebrations with musician Maxx Morando. The singer on Sunday took to her Instagram to post a series of photographs from their special day, a day after the couple exchanged vows in Palm Springs, California.

Miley Cyrus-Maxx Morando wedding pics

The Grammy-winning singer shared four pictures from the ceremony, and fans can't stop admiring the newlyweds. In one photograph, Maxx is seen kissing Miley on the cheek as they pose together. Another shows the couple sharing a kiss as they walk down the aisle.

The photographs also feature their pet dog, which appears alongside them in one of the frames. "M + M 🤍 11.21.26," the post read. The pictures were credited to photographer Jose Villa.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus marries Maxx Morando in private Palm Springs ceremony

Miley Cyrus wedding looks

For the occasion, Miley wore an elegant, long-sleeved silk gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. The dress featured an open back and a flowing train. She completed her look with jewellery from Chopard and matching silk footwear.

Maxx, meanwhile, chose a traditional black tuxedo from Saint Laurent. The musician, who plays drums for the rock band Liily, complemented his outfit with dark sunglasses.

The couple exchanged vows beside a swimming pool at a private Palm Springs estate. A floral arch decorated with white roses served as the backdrop for the ceremony.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus confirms engagement to Maxx Morando

The intimate celebration also saw her mother, Tish Cyrus, her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and her sister, Noah Cyrus. Billy Ray attended with his girlfriend, actress Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian Hurley. Tish's husband, actor Dominic Purcell, was also among the family members associated with the celebrations.

Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, who has previously collaborated with Miley, reportedly officiated the ceremony.

According to PEOPLE, a source said, "The most special part was seeing Miley's family all come together to celebrate her. They wanted her to feel loved and for her to have a magical wedding day."

The source added, "It was such a beautiful ceremony. Miley was excited and a little nervous beforehand. During the vows, she kept smiling through her tears. She was trying to hold it together, but she was just so happy to be marrying Maxx."

Miley and Maxx's relationship

The two reportedly began dating in 2021 and made their first public appearance together at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles in November that year.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2025, following a proposal during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, the previous year.