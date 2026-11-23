TWICE member Dahyun, who has built a strong following through her years in the K-pop industry, has found herself at the centre of an unexpected online controversy. The singer is facing criticism over her appearance after a video shared on the group's official social media account attracted a series of disparaging comments. While some users questioned her changed look, others came to her defence, arguing that differences in styling and makeup should never become an excuse for personal attacks.

TWICE’s Dahyun faces backlash over new look

TWICE member Dahyun has become the subject of online criticism after a video featuring her appearance sparked harsh comments on social media. The incident has drawn backlash from fans, who have called out netizens for making personal remarks about the singer and urged her agency to take stronger action against malicious comments.

The controversy revolves around a video shared on TWICE’s official social media account in September. In the clip, Dahyun appears in a pink zip-up knit cardigan, with her long, straight hair styled with bangs. She performs a few simple movements to IU’s song “Unknown Planet” while smiling at the camera.

Although the video was initially a casual music-related post, it recently attracted renewed attention, with some users focusing on Dahyun’s appearance rather than the content itself. Several comments questioned whether her face had changed, while others made disparaging remarks about her looks.

Fans defend Dahyun against appearance-based criticism

The negative reactions have prompted fans to come forward in support of Dahyun, criticising the comments as unnecessary and hurtful. Many pointed out that a person's appearance can look different depending on their hairstyle, makeup, lighting and camera angle.

Supporters also argued that a casual video should not become an excuse to publicly judge an artist's physical appearance. They expressed frustration over the fact that the comments appeared under TWICE’s official social media post, a platform intended to share the group's content and connect with fans. One user wrote, “Why are Korean netizens like that, when Dahyun is so pretty and cute.”

Another user wrote, "Isn't that just the effect of the BB cream, sis?"