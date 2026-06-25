/Is TWICE's Jeongyeon leaving JYP Entertainment? Here's what we know so far

South Korean girl group TWICE's member Jeongyeon is grabbing headlines amid reports of contract renewal speculation with JYP Entertainment, after she met one of the agencies, which is home to her sister Gong Seung Yeon and actor Byeon Woo Seok. Let's delve in to know more.

Will Jeongyeon leave JYP Entertainment?

As per the report of OSEN, TWICE’s Jeongyeon recently held a personal meeting with representatives from Baro Entertainment. It is known that they discussed her acting activities in earnest during this meeting. A source from the agency said to OSEN, "It is true that we had a meeting with Jeongyeon. There is nothing confirmed yet regarding an exclusive contract."

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Jeongyeon, as per the report of The Chosun Daily, will be making her acting debut in an upcoming film titled New Recruit: The Movie. It is an adaptation of the New Recruit series, which revived acclaim after being released as an ENA drama. Reportedly, she will be playing the role of a nursing officer in the film.

All about Jeongyeon

Born in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Jeongyeon is daughter to a chef, who worked for Kim

Dae Jung, a former president of South Korea. She has two older sisters; one of them is actress Gong Seung Yeon, best known for her roles in Perfect Crown, Are You Human?, Introverted Boss and Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, among others.

Jeongyeon joined the agency after passing an audition in 2010. She joined TWICE after training for five years. She became part of the girl group TWICE, consisting of nine members: Nayeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu, among others.

Jeongyeon was diagnosed with spinal disc herniation in 2020 and underwent disc surgery a week before the release of the More & More track. She was subsequently diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome as a side effect of steroid medication taken during treatment. On 17 October 2020, JYP Entertainment announced that Jeongyeon would be taking a hiatus due to anxiety. She resumed activities on 31 January 2021 at the 30th Seoul Music Awards.