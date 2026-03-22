/K-pop girl group TWICE member Jeongyeon draws attention for stunning transformation | Watch

Renowned k-pop girl group TWICE member Jeongyeon is grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. The idol has shown an inspiring health transformation, returning to her era after battling health concerns for quite some time. By stepping back into the limelight once again for her recovery, she is now thriving on world tours with a noticeably healthier and slimmer appearance.

Jeongyeon's appearance goes viral

A video has gone viral in which Jeongyeon is looking slimmer and healthy. The idol was seen wearing a brown jacket and dark blue shirt, pairing it with dark pants. She completed her look with a green tote bag.

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Fans noticed the difference and flooded the comment section, praising her for showcasing strength and loosing it on her own time, despite being trolled. One user wrote, "Doesn't matter, chubby version or slim version, Jeongyeon is still one of the best." Another user wrote, "Transformations? She was always beautiful." "We always loved her no matter what." Another social media user wrote, "She's always beautiful and will always be loved."