/TWICE’s Nayeon joins Charlie Puth for surprise duet at Goyang concert | Watch

Unexpected collaborations can turn a live concert into a memorable moment, especially when artists from different corners of the music industry share the stage. South Korean singer Nayeon of TWICE gave fans just such a surprise when she appeared alongside American pop star Charlie Puth during his concert in Goyang, South Korea.

TWICE’s Nayeon Joins Charlie Puth for surprise performance

TWICE member Nayeon surprised fans by joining Charlie Puth on stage during his concert in Goyang, South Korea, on October 11. The singer appeared during the American pop star’s performance of ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’, turning the familiar hit into a special live collaboration at his Whatever’s Clever! world tour stop.

The concert took place at the main stadium of Goyang Sports Complex and drew more people. It also marked Puth’s first stadium concert in South Korea, adding significance to a night that featured an unexpected appearance by one of K-pop’s best-known performers.

As Puth began performing ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’, Nayeon appeared beside him, surprising the audience. The TWICE vocalist took over the part originally sung by Selena Gomez on the 2016 hit, blending her voice with Puth’s as the pair performed together.

Charlie Puth’s special connection with Korean music

Puth has collaborated with Korean artists before, including BTS member Jungkook on ‘Left and Right’. During the Goyang concert, he performed the track and acknowledged Jungkook, thanking him for their collaboration. Nayeon’s surprise appearance added another connection to the Korean music scene during the same show.