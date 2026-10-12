Drishyam 3 is now officially Ajay Devgn’s biggest hit. The film, which is part of the Drishyam Franchise, has become the highest-grossing film of Devgn’s career and has earned over Rs 300 crore in India in two weeks since its release. Prior to Drishyam: The Conclusion, Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected a lifetime domestic net of Rs 279.59 crore in India while the film earned Rs 367.65 crore worldwide.

Drishyam 3 box office numbers

On day 10, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected a net of Rs 22.50 crore across 14,872 shows which brought the total India gross collections to Rs 370.80 crore and the total India net collections to Rs 309.00 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

The film has done brisk business not just in India but outside as well. The film collected Rs 6 core on Day 10 overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 109.00 crore so far and taking the worldwide collection to Rs 479.80 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "300 NOT OUT *TODAY*... #Drishyam3 is all set to cross the ₹ 300 cr milestone today [second Sunday; Day 10]. "The fourth #Hindi film to enter the ₹ 300 cr club [Nett BOC] in 2026, after #Dhurandhar2, #Border2, and #HanumanAnsh. AjayDevgn's first film to hit a triple century... Also, his highest-grossing film to date.

"Drishyam3 witnessed exceptional growth on its second Saturday, with business jumping by 80%... Another big day is on the cards today [Sunday] as the film marches towards the ₹ 300 cr milestone."

Drishyam 3 review

WION’s Pragati Awasthi called Drishyam 3 a fitting finale to the popular franchise. “The 2-hour-38-minute movie takes the audience on a promising journey and wastes no time in setting up the plot. With the thought of letting the story and the fans getting some peace, it has stayed within its limits, leaving the audience with no room to imagine it moving forward. The makers have kept things in a tight grip,” wrote Awasthi in her review.