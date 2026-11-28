AI safety researcher Nikola Jurkovic has warned that humanity faces a 50-50 chance of being destroyed or disempowered by artificial intelligence before the end of 2030 unless the development of advanced AI systems is deliberately slowed.

In an article titled A Warning About AI to My Loved Ones, published on X, Jurkovic said AI could become vastly more intelligent than humans as early as 2027, raising concerns about humanity’s ability to retain control over the technology.

"Absent a substantial deliberate slowdown of frontier AI development, I think that the probability that humanity is destroyed or disempowered before the end of 2030 is similar to that of a coin toss," he wrote.

He also estimated a 5-20 per cent chance that people may not be able to celebrate the holidays at the end of 2027 because of an AI takeover or major disruption to everyday life.

Risks of losing control over AI

Jurkovic warned that advanced AI systems could gain access to critical infrastructure, help create biological weapons or influence decisions if political and business leaders increasingly delegate authority to them.

"We are losing control of AI," he said, adding that the damage this year would be "mostly financial", while next year could bring "massive harm caused by AI, including potentially many deaths."

He called for global regulations to slow the development of advanced AI, saying international cooperation was necessary to prevent the technology from posing a threat to humanity.

"The main way we can avoid these disruptions and dangers to our lives is to create global regulations that are going to prevent or slow down the further advancement of artificial intelligence," he said.

AI could replace most jobs

Jurkovic also warned that AI could transform the global job market, with most existing jobs potentially disappearing within a decade.

"It seems likely that most current jobs will disappear and that the majority of the world will be unemployed within 10 years from now," he said.

He advised people to prepare for possible disruptions by keeping around two weeks' worth of food and water and some cash in case online banking systems are affected.

"I also recommend personally preparing for global disasters, including by stockpiling around two weeks' worth of food and water for you and your family and having cash ready in case online banking systems are disrupted," he wrote.

He added that the coming year could bring an event "much more disruptive than COVID".

Despite his concerns, Jurkovic said coordinated action could still help humanity manage the risks.

"The situation is not good, but there are many things that we can do to make it better. With effort and coordination, we can likely make it out of this alive as a species," he said.

Other prominent figures in the AI industry have also warned about the technology's potential dangers.

Geoffrey Hinton, a former Google vice-president, has said there is a 10 per cent chance that AI could kill all humans within a decade. In October 2026, Reuters reported that he joined around 400 scientists calling for an international oversight body.