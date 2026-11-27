Foreign nationals seeking visa to live and work in the US will now find it tougher as the Trump administration is pushing changes that could make it more expensive for US employers to hire foreign professionals. It is also going to be tougher for applicants to secure and retain their jobs under the H-1B visa program.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a wage-based selection process for the H-1B lottery, a new $100,000 fee for certain petitions, revised filing requirements and higher processing charges.

Stricter rules have also been proposed for employment-based green card sponsorship, while scrutiny of some visa applications filed by laid-off H-1B workers has been increased by immigration authorities.

So, here are five new rules that could affect foreign and Indian professionals.

Wage-based H-1B selection replaces random lottery

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has introduced a major change to the H-1B visa selection process, effective from February 27, 2026, beginning with the FY 2027 H-1B cap season.

Under the new system, the traditional random lottery will be replaced by a wage-weighted selection process. The revised system prioritizes H-1B registrations offering higher wages and skill levels, giving foreign workers with higher-paying job offers a greater chance of selection.

The revised selection system is designed to give greater priority to applicants offered higher wages, while keeping all four wage levels eligible for consideration. As a result, candidates with higher-paying job offers may have a greater likelihood of being selected compared to those offered lower wages.

Proposed $103,265 Fee for Cap-Subject H-1B Petitions

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a new fee of $103,265 for each cap-subject H-1B petition. If implemented, this charge would be additional to the existing H-1B filing fees paid by employers.

The proposed fee would apply to all cap-subject petitions, including those filed under the advanced-degree exemption (master’s cap). However, cap-exempt petitions, generally filed by universities, nonprofit research organisations and government research organisations, would not be subject to this additional charge.

Existing $100,000 H-1B Fee

The Trump administration introduced a one-time $100,000 fee for certain new H-1B petitions, effective September 21, 2025. Employers covered by the requirement must pay this fee before filing petitions for selected foreign workers.

The additional charge has substantially increased the cost of hiring foreign professionals in affected cases, potentially raising employer expenses from less than $10,000 to over $100,000.

However, certain foreign workers and international students may qualify for exemptions.

Employers should carefully review the eligibility criteria to determine whether the additional fee applies to their petitions before filing.

H-1B Premium Processing Fee Increased

The premium processing fee for H-1B petitions has increased from $2,805 to $2,965, effective March 1, 2026. The new fee also applies to other Form I-129 visa categories, including E-1, E-2, E-3, H-3, L-1A and L-1B petitions.

Employers wanting premium processing must provide updated fee with their applications. Petitions filed with the previous fee amount may be rejected by USCIS.

Biometric Fee Requirement Expanded for H-1B and L-1 Petitions



The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has expanded the scope of employers required to pay the 9/11 Response and Biometric Entry-Exit Fee for certain H-1B and L-1 petitions.