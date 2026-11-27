India's Jaydev Unadkat, who last played for the Men in Blue across formats in August 2023, has scripted history in T20 cricket. The Saurashtra bowler now holds the record for the most runs while batting at number 11 in all T20 cricket. Unadkat reached the milestone during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) - India's domestic T20 tournament - on Thursday (Nov 26) while facing Tamil Nadu. Chasing a target of 193, Saurashtra were 92/9 before skipper Unadkat scored 40 off 26 balls to get to the record. His team, nonetheless, were bowled out for 154 and lost the match by 38 runs.

Saurashtra bowler Unadkat creates batting history

Batting first in Indore, Tamil Nadu scored 192/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Sunny Sandhu's 17-ball 44 and R Rajkumar's 24-ball 36. The duo added 73 runs for the sixth wicket when TN were 102/5 in 13.2 overs. For Saurashtra, Chetan Sakariya took 3/37 while Unadkat picked up one wicket.

During the chase, Saurashtra's batting could never get going and they were reduced to 92/9 in 8.3 overs, effectively out of the match. Unadkat then added 62 runs for the final wicket with Sakariya (22 not out off 25 balls) - the joint-second highest partnership for the 10th wicket in T20 cricket, only behind the record of 63 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) set by Grant Elliott and Zulfiqar Babar for Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi in 2016.

Unadkat was the last wicket to fall after scoring 40 off 26 balls, including three fours and two sixes - the highest individual score at number 11 - going past Danny Briggs' 35 not out for the Adelaide Strikers vs the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League in 2020.

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Which teams qualified for the next round in SMAT?

Irrespective of the result, both Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra failed to qualify for the next round. The eight teams that moved to the next round - the Super League stage - are: Baroda and Rajasthan (Group A), Delhi and Punjab (Group B), Andhra Pradesh and Kerala (Group C), and Mumbai and Vidarbha (Group D).