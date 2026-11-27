Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday (Nov 27) said the India-US trade agreement was nearing finalisation, even as Washington proposed fresh tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods over alleged excess manufacturing capacity. Addressing the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026 virtually, Goyal said the two countries were making progress on the process required to conclude the agreement.

“The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which was always something which held back finalising the deal, is now taking some shape,” he said.

US proposes fresh tariffs on Indian goods

The US Trade Representative has proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods under a Section 301 investigation into alleged structural excess capacity in manufacturing. Washington has indicated that the proposed rate could be lowered to 17 per cent if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement addressing its findings.

The proposals are subject to public comments and hearings beginning January 25, 2027. India has disputed the US findings.

India-EU trade deal expected this year

Goyal also said the India-European Union free trade agreement was expected to be signed later this year and could come into effect by March or April 2027.

India has finalised nine free trade agreements over the past five years, covering 38 developed countries and providing preferential market access to economies with a combined GDP of $70 trillion. Another eight or nine agreements under negotiation could increase this figure to $85 trillion, he said.

India on track to achieve $1 trillion export target

On the domestic economy, Goyal said India had maintained its growth momentum despite geopolitical conflicts, oil price fluctuations and tariff-related disruptions.

India recorded 7.8 per cent growth in the first quarter of the current financial year. Gross fixed capital formation increased by around 12 per cent, while bank credit grew at approximately 19 per cent.

Exports reached nearly $570 billion in the first seven months of the financial year, while October exports touched a record close to $90 billion.

“I think we are well on track to achieve our USD 1 trillion target,” Goyal said.

Goyal calls for greater use of bond markets

He added that investments in semiconductor fabrication, electricity grids, data centres and ports would increase demand for capital.

Goyal urged large corporates, public sector undertakings and infrastructure developers to make bond markets their first choice for capital expenditure. He also called on institutional investors to support long-term debt and “look beyond just the AAA”.