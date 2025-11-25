/26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: A timeline of what happened in the 2008 attack

November 26, 2008: A day that India will never forget. It was the day that shook the entire nation to its core when ten terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) stormed the financial capital of the country, Mumbai. The 26/11 attack wasn’t just a one-day attack, but lasted four days. It was a well-planned attack that began on November 26 and ended on November 29, killing 166 people and injuring more than 300. The Pakistani terrorists targeted prominent locations like hotels, a railway station, restaurants, hospitals, and a Jewish outreach centre.

Nine of the terrorists were killed by Indian special forces, while one, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was arrested. Kasab was given the death penalty in 2010 and executed in 2012.

26/11 Mumbai terror attack timeline

Here’s an approximate timeline of events that unfolded in Mumbai between November 26 and November 29.

November 21

Ten heavily armed terrorists set sail from Karachi, Pakistan, travelling about thirty-eight hours towards the Mumbai coast.

November 23

The terrorists hijack an Indian boat, Kuber, and all crew except the captain, who is forced to steer the boat toward Mumbai.

November 26

Evening - The terrorists kill the captain of the boat as their vessel reaches about 7 km from the Mumbai coast. They then head to the city in inflatable dinghies.

8:00 - 9:00 pm - The terrorists split into smaller groups, heading towards Badhwar Park and Sassoon Docks in southern Mumbai.

9:20 - 10:30 pm - Initial attacks happen at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station when terrorists Ajmal Amir Kasab and Ismail Khan open fire and throw grenades at the crowd, killing 58 people and injuring 104. The attack lasts about 90 minutes.

Another attack happens at the Nariman House business and residential complex housing the Jewish Chabad Lubavitch outreach centre, and a third at Leopold Cafe, both in Colaba. Terrorists also plant bombs in two taxis, killing 5 and injuring 15.

Four of the terrorists enter the Taj Mahal Hotel and open fire at guests and staff. In response, the Indian Navy’s marine commandos MARCOS enter the Taj Mahal Hotel and engage with the terrorists initially. The last location, Oberoi-Trident Hotel, is attacked when two terrorists enter and begin firing into the crowd.

10:30 - 11:30 pm - The attacks intensify, and Kasab and Khan open fire at Cama Hospital and Albless Hospital, near the CST. Gunfire and explosions occur in several parts of southern Mumbai. Several police officers, including Anti-Terrorism Squad Hemant Karkare, are killed in a gunfight with Kasab and Khan.

November 27

Midnight - The attack continues into the next day, Kasab and Khan head towards the Metro Cinema area. Soon, Khan is killed, while Kasab is arrested in the early hours of the day. The Police surround the Taj Mahal hotel as people scramble inside into small rooms.

~1 am - The central dome of the hotel is bombed, and many parts of the hotel catch fire. Meanwhile, the Oberoi Trident hotel is cordoned off.

1:00 - 3:00 am - Indian Army soldiers arrive at the Taj Mahal Hotel, while firefighters try to contain the blaze.

~4:00 am - First round of evacuations takes place at the Taj Mahal hotel as firemen evacuate over 200 people from the Taj Mahal hotel.

~6:00 am - National Security Guards (NSG) commandos arrive in Mumbai and take charge of rescue operations at the Taj Mahal and Oberoi-Trident hotels by around 6:30 am. The government gives the green light to them to storm the building.

Evening - The NSG commandos continue to engage with terrorists while also carrying out rescue operations at the two hotels and Nariman House.

November 28

7:00 - 8:00 am - Situation intensifies at the Nariman House when NSG commandos enter the building through the roof from a helicopter.

11:00 am - 3:00 pm - Indian forces take control at the Oberoi Trident, killing two terrorists. The remaining hostages are rescued. About 30 people were killed at the hotel.

4:00 - 10:00 pm - The commandos kill terrorists at Nariman House and rescue the surviving hostages. Seven people were killed in the three-day siege.

November 29