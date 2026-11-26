The AI boom is now hitting ordinary shoppers in the pocket. Prices of some memory chips have risen nearly tenfold in just a year, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The shortage is so severe that electronics makers have set up special "war rooms" to hunt for supplies.

It matters because memory chips go into almost every device people use, from smartphones and laptops to gaming consoles and cars. When they get expensive, gadgets usually do too.

Why memory chips are so scarce

The main reason is artificial intelligence. Companies building giant AI data centres are buying up huge volumes of memory chips, known as DRAM and NAND.

These chips are needed to run AI models and store their data. As tech giants race to build more data centres, there is less supply left for makers of consumer electronics.

'War rooms' and eBay hunts

Manufacturers are going to unusual lengths to secure chips. According to reports, some companies have set up procurement "war rooms" to find and lock in supplies of DRAM.

Some have even searched sites such as eBay to find the chips they need.

How long will the shortage last?

The pain may not end soon. Counterpoint Research expects industry-wide DRAM capacity to grow by 50 per cent between 2026 and 2028.

But the shortage is expected to last at least until new factories open in 2028. South Korean chipmaker SK hynix has predicted that 2027 could be the worst year for memory supply.

What it means for buyers

For shoppers, the result could be higher prices for phones, laptops and other gadgets, just as the holiday season begins.