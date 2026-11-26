India's defence preparedness cannot be measured merely by the strength of its armed forces or the sophistication of its military equipment, but by the country's ability to adapt to rapidly changing threats and technological advancements, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani said on Thursday. Addressing the third edition of Defence Partnership Days 2026, in association with WION Defence Pulse, General Subramani stressed the need for India to build greater industrial depth, strengthen indigenous manufacturing capabilities and develop military systems that can evolve with changing operational requirements.

"The defence preparedness of the nation cannot merely be measured by the strength of the defence forces or the sophistication of its military inventory. It must also be measured by how well a nation can change, adapt and work with circumstances that are likely to change rapidly," he said. Highlighting the changing nature of modern warfare, the CDS said that military threats today are vastly different from those anticipated in the past and could evolve further in the coming years. "Our challenge, therefore, is simply not to acquire systems but to continuously adapt, modify them, change them and, if possible, reinvent them to our own requirements," he said.

‘Atmanirbharta is the ability to decide, act and endure’

Emphasising the importance of self-reliance in defence manufacturing, General Subramani said that India's strategic autonomy would depend on its ability to develop domestic industrial capabilities and reduce dependence on external supply chains. "What we considered as assured supply chains are no longer assured. What we considered as assured technology are no longer assured. Technology can be denied, switched off at the press of a button," he said.

Pointing to disruptions in global supply chains and restrictions on access to critical minerals, he underlined the need for India to strengthen its indigenous manufacturing ecosystem. "I would like to explain Atmanirbharta in three simple words. Atmanirbharta or self-reliance is firstly the ability to decide, two, the capability to act and three, the capacity to endure," he said. He added that military strength was not determined only by the equipment a country possessed, but also by its ability to manufacture, sustain and repair that equipment.

"A nation's military prowess is not measured only by the military equipment that it possesses, the technological sophistication that it has, but it is measured in the ability to firstly manufacture it, to sustain it and repair it when required," the CDS said. He also urged the defence industry to look beyond being principal manufacturers and develop domestic capabilities to source critical components, repair sophisticated equipment, expand production and modify military systems whenever required.

‘Our systems must be increasingly designed to evolve’

Speaking about the growing gap between the lifespan of military platforms and the pace of technological advancements, General Subramani said that future military equipment must be designed to accommodate upgrades and technological changes. "When we buy a military platform, whether it be an aircraft or a tank or an artillery system, it's going to last for decades, but the technology that is underpinning it may undergo several evolutions over the life of that system," he said. "Our systems, therefore, must be increasingly designed to evolve," he added.

He called for greater modularity, common interfaces and open architecture in military platforms to ensure that new technologies could be integrated without requiring an overhaul of the entire system. The CDS also emphasised that jointness among the three services must extend beyond organisational structures and command arrangements.

"Jointness, hence, cannot remain confined only to organizational structures and command arrangements. It must be reflected in our design, the design of our equipment, our communication systems, our data architecture, and maintenance systems," he said.

On the growing role of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing and big data, he said these were transforming military operations but warned that technology alone could not guarantee a military advantage. "Technology, however, by itself does not guarantee military advantage. Its utility depends upon the quality of the data, the security of our networks, and the ability of the military organizations to absorb and use that technology," he said. He further stressed the importance of treating data as a strategic military resource and preparing for situations where satellite-based positioning, navigation and timing services could be denied.

‘You have to have both quality and quantity’

Highlighting the changing economics of warfare, General Subramani pointed to the proliferation of low-cost drones, loitering munitions and autonomous systems, which have altered the requirements of modern military preparedness.

"It is not enough only to possess very high and sophisticated systems. You have to have both quality and quantity," he said. He said that while advanced military platforms would continue to remain important, India's defence preparedness would also depend on the ability of domestic industries to manufacture drones, loitering munitions and other systems at scale and speed.

The CDS also called for faster movement from innovation and prototypes to actual production, highlighting the role of India's startup ecosystem and initiatives such as iDEX and ADITI. "However, we need to move quickly from prototype to production. A prototype is a demonstration of possibility. A production-ready system is a demonstration of engineering maturity," he said.

CDS calls for stronger indigenous repair and maintenance ecosystem

General Subramani also highlighted the importance of maintenance, repair and replenishment of existing military inventory, arguing that defence modernisation must not focus exclusively on acquiring new platforms. "Preparedness is equally dependent on the availability of existing equipment, supply of spares, ammunition, repair infrastructure, and technical support," he said.

He cautioned that sophisticated military equipment could become unavailable because of spare-parts shortages or the inability to undertake repairs domestically. "We must, therefore, develop a much stronger indigenous maintenance, repair, and overall ecosystem," he added.

‘No country can predict every dimension of future conflict’

Concluding his address, the CDS called for greater collaboration between the armed forces, government, industry, academia and research institutions to prepare India for future security challenges. "No country can predict every dimension of future conflict, but a country can prepare itself to deal with uncertainty," he said. He emphasised the importance of investment in scientific knowledge, industrial depth, technological capabilities and resilient supply chains. "Neither the defence forces, nor the government, nor the industry, nor the academia, nor the research institutes, none of them can succeed in isolation. We have to work together," General Subramani said.

He said India had the talent, capabilities and manufacturing potential to develop the weapons systems of tomorrow, but greater alignment of purpose and sustained investment were required. "What we need now is a greater alignment of purpose, sustained investment, and a willingness to think beyond conventional approaches," he said.