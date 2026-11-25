The phrase “gates of hell” has long appeared in Christian teachings, referring to the entrance to hell, a place associated with eternal punishment and separation from God. Often portrayed as a fiery gateway between the human world and damnation, it has featured in religious texts and imagery for centuries. Now, the phrase has appeared in the private diary of late Pope Francis, who wrote that he saw what he believed were the “gates of hell” in June 2018. He said the sight left him terrified.

The diary also contains Francis’ account of three encounters with what he believed was the devil. Extracts published on Tuesday (Nov 24) reveal how the late pontiff described seeing the figure on three separate occasions, recalling details of its voice and eyes.

In a 2021 entry, Francis wrote that he saw the devil once from a car, again in a choir loft during Mass, and a third time at a meeting with Vatican officials.

“I can’t forget the powerful raspiness of his voice,” he wrote.

‘Flaming eyes’ and a frightening encounter

Francis offered more detail about one of the visions, which he said took place inside a Carmelite chapel when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires. He recalled the figure looking at him with “menacing” eyes.

“He looked at me with flaming eyes... more intense than the previous one. They were like flashes of fire,” he wrote.

The encounters, according to the diary, also intruded on his travels and meetings. Francis recalled seeing the figure during his 2018 visit to Chile, amid a controversy over clerical sexual abuse, and again days after returning to Rome.

“I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything,” he wrote. He added that “the Lord gave me the chance to free myself from these encounters”.

The diary also records an incident in June 2018, when Francis said he saw the “gates of hell” while preparing to go to sleep.

“I watched a little, and it terrified me,” he wrote, adding that he “took the rosary as a weapon”.

“It’s dangerous to get close to the gates of hell, because flames can spring out and burn,” he said.

Francis reflects on Chile abuse controversy

The diary also reveals his regret over the handling of the Chilean sexual abuse scandal. Francis faced criticism in 2018 for defending a bishop accused of covering up abuse by a priest. He later apologised and summoned the country’s bishops to Rome, where they offered to resign.

“Devastated because of the situation in Chile,” he wrote in a 2021 entry.

“It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn’t think it was so serious.”

Titled The Private Diary of Pope Francis, the book was edited by Cardinal Victor Fernandez, head of the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and a friend of the late pope. The diaries cover the period from 1992 to 2024 and are the first by a pope to be made public since the 1960s.