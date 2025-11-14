/Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 32-ball hundred in Rising Stars Asia Cup clash

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha on Friday (Nov 14)with one of the most explosive knocks seen from an Indian youngster. Playing for India A in their first match of the tournament, the young southpaw batter smashed a stunning hundred in just 32 balls against the UAE, leaving the crowd and his teammates amazed.

Vaibhav was in full control from the start, hitting the UAE bowlers to all parts of the ground. By the time he reached his hundred, he had already hit ten fours and nine sixes. This became the joint third-fastest hundred by an Indian in men’s T20 cricket. It also bettered his own record; he had struck a 35-ball IPL hundred for Rajasthan Royals earlier in 2025, which is still the fastest IPL century by an Indian.

The teenager looked all set to go after Chris Gayle’s world record of 175. With the way he was batting, a double hundred in T20 cricket didn’t look impossible. But Vaibhav’s incredible innings ended at 144 off only 42 balls when he mistimed a shot to deep cover. He showed his disappointment right after getting out, knowing he had missed a rare chance to etch his name in the record books.

During his knock, the pressure on the UAE bowlers was so intense that they even started bowling wides to avoid being hit. Vaibhav finished with 15 sixes and 11 fours, making it the fourth-highest score by an Indian in T20 cricket.