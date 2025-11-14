In a major IPL move, Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to trade veteran pacer Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants. The deal is set to be a full cash trade, with LSG ready to match the INR 10 crore that SRH spent on him at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Both franchises have settled the terms, and the trade will go through once Shami gives his approval, as per a report by ESPNcricinfo. Shami, now 35, has not played for India since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025.

Even though he has been playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. He missed out on selection for the Test series against West Indies and South Africa, and was also not picked for the five-Test tour of England. His IPL 2025 season didn’t help his case either. During the 2025 IPL season, Shami played nine matches for SRH and took only six wickets.

His average and economy were on the higher side, and his numbers at the Hyderabad home ground were even worse. One of his toughest outings came against the Punjab Kings, where he gave away 75 runs without getting a wicket, the second most expensive spell in IPL history.

SRH signed Shami for INR 10 crore ($ 1.2 million) because of his brilliant powerplay bowling for the Gujarat Titans in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In those two years, he picked 28 wickets in the first six overs, more than Trent Boult and Mohammed Siraj. But after missing IPL 2024 due to injury, he couldn’t find the same rhythm in 2025, taking just five wickets in the bowling powerplay.