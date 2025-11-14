/IND vs SA: End of the road for Sai Sudharsan in Tests? THIS player makes surprise appearance at No.3

India pulled off a bold and unexpected move in the first Test against South Africa, leaving fans and experts talking right from the opening session. After India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early for 12 on day 1 (Nov 14), everyone expected captain Shubman Gill to walk in at no. 3. Instead, Washington Sundar came out to bat, surprising almost everyone who was watching. This move raises one simple question.

Is India looking for a new No.3 in Test cricket?

Washington Sundar has shown his batting talent in the longest format before. His knocks in Australia and England proved that he has the skill and patience needed in Test cricket. But batting at No. 3 is a very different challenge. This is the position once held by Rahul Dravid and later by Cheteshwar Pujara, two players known for their solid technique and long stays at the crease. By sending Sundar up the order, India seems to be testing his temperament and trusting his all-round ability in a big way.

Two wicketkeeper batters in playing XI for India?

There is also a selection angle behind this call. India wanted both wicketkeepers, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel in the playing XI. Pant’s return was a major focus for the team, while Jurel forced his way in with two unbeaten centuries for India A against South Africa A. With both deserving a spot, India needed a flexible batting order. Sundar’s promotion made that possible.