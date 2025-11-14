/Who is richer between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik? Net worth compared

Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have been in the news for many reasons over the years. From their high-profile marriage to their recent separation, people often wonder one basic thing: who is richer between the two? Let’s understand below.

Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010. Their marriage ended in early 2024. Both were top stars in their sports. Sania ruled Indian tennis and became one of the most successful tennis players India has ever seen. Shoaib Malik played international cricket for Pakistan for nearly 20 years and was one of their key players. Now let’s look at their earnings.

Shoaib Malik’s Net Worth

According to media reports, Shoaib Malik’s net worth is approximately $ 28 million. In Indian currency, this amounts to approximately ₹228 crore. Malik's net worth was contributed from these earnings. This is how Shoaib Malik built most of his net worth over the years.

• Salary and match fees he earned during his cricket career

• Payments from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when he was active

• Brand endorsements he signed over the years

• Media work like TV shows, interviews, and cricket discussions

• Investments in businesses and property, which still give him income

Sania Mirza’s Net Worth

According to reports, Sania Mirza’s net worth is around 25 million dollars, which comes to roughly ₹200 crore. This is how Sania Mirza built most of her net worth over the years.

• Prize money from WTA events

• Long-term brand endorsements

• Events, appearances, and guest sessions

• Her tennis academy and related projects

• Investments in startups and real estate

So, who is richer?

The difference isn’t very big, but Shoaib Malik is slightly richer than Sania Mirza. Shoaib’s earnings over two decades of cricket put him ahead by a small margin.