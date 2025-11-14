LOGIN
From Asian Games glory to Grand Slam triumphs: Sania Mirza’s greatest career milestones

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 14, 2025, 13:39 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 13:39 IST

Sania Mirza’s career is full of big moments that shaped her into one of India’s best tennis players. From winning her first medal as a young teenager to lifting Grand Slam titles and becoming World No. 1, each step shows how far she has come.

2002 Asian Games – First Major International Medal
2003 Wimbledon Girls’ Doubles Title
2009 Australian Open – First Grand Slam Title
2015 World No. 1 in Women’s Doubles
2016 Australian Open – Final Grand Slam Triumph
