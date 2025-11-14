/From Asian Games glory to Grand Slam triumphs: Sania Mirza’s greatest career milestones

Sania Mirza’s career is full of big moments that shaped her into one of India’s best tennis players. From winning her first medal as a young teenager to lifting Grand Slam titles and becoming World No. 1, each step shows how far she has come.
At just 15, Sania Mirza won a mixed-doubles bronze at the 2002 Asian Games alongside Leander Paes. The medal marked her arrival on the international stage and established her as one of India’s most promising young tennis talents.
Sania captured the 2003 Wimbledon junior girls’ doubles title with Alisa Kleybanova, becoming the first Indian female player to win a Grand Slam-level event. The win demonstrated her technical quality early and positioned her for future professional success.
After injury setbacks, Sania secured her first senior Grand Slam at the 2009 Australian Open with Mahesh Bhupathi in mixed doubles. The victory validated her return from physical challenges and proved she could compete and win at the sport’s highest level.
Sania’s sixth and final Grand Slam title came at the 2016 Australian Open with Martina Hingis. The win capped her most successful phase, securing her legacy as India’s most accomplished tennis player on the global doubles circuit.
Sania’s sixth and final Grand Slam title came at the 2016 Australian Open with Martina Hingis. The win capped her most successful phase, securing her legacy as India’s most accomplished tennis player on the global doubles circuit.