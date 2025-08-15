The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and named nominees for Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha, Lalitpur and Behat constituencies in the midst of alliance negotiations with the Congress party over seat-sharing, thereby exposing the differences between the two INDIA bloc allies.

What is more notable is that among the five announced candidates, two have been fielded from seats falling within the Saharanpur parliamentary constituency represented by Congress MP and Uttar Pradesh Congress working president Imran Masood and which the Congress had sought during the initial discussions on seat-sharing.

The SP has fielded Umar Ali Khan from Behat (Saharanpur), Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana (Shamli), Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.

The Congress was staking a claim to Saharanpur and Behat constituencies where the Samajwadi Party has announced its sitting MLAs as candidates.

Though the SP announcement took Congress by surprise, it did not issue any immediate statement on the developments.

After two rounds of initial discussions, the SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress, which had demanded much more.

Focus on winnability: Akhilesh

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has called for further discussions on seat-sharing, saying that the two parties should focus on electoral viability and public expectations rather than simply dividing constituencies.

Yadav said in a post on X that the parties should assess their respective chances of winning each constituency and ensure that the number of seats they win collectively exceeds the number they lose.

“Among the seats you and we contest, the number we win should exceed the number we lose,” he wrote.

Yadav also asked the Congress to identify more potential constituencies beyond the 26 seats discussed during the latest round of talks.

“Therefore, in addition to the 26 seats from the priority list your team provided that we have discussed today, please identify and send us all other potential seats. Then we will sit down together and assess which seats, and which candidates for those seats, are in a winning position,” he said.

The SP chief added that his party could also suggest several constituencies where the Congress might have a strong chance of winning but which it had not considered so far.

The seat-sharing negotiations began on Monday at the Delhi residence of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari. Both parties agreed during the first meeting to contest the Assembly elections together and indicated that the arrangement could be finalised within the next two to four days.