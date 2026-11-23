Marvel Studios is bringing together some of its most iconic superheroes for a battle that could change the fate of the multiverse. The highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday has been generating excitement with the return of familiar faces and the arrival of new alliances. The final trailer offers a glimpse of Chris Evans reprising his role as Steve Rogers, while the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Avengers prepare to confront Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom. As the footage teases emotional reunions, family revelations and a looming threat, here's what the new trailer reveals about the highly anticipated Marvel film.

Final trailer of Avengers: Doomsday

One of the biggest highlights of the new trailer is the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. The footage begins with Steve sharing a quiet domestic life with Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell. The two are now raising a teenage son, offering audiences a glimpse of what happened to the couple after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Steve appears to be struggling with the idea of keeping his superhero past a secret from their child. He discusses his concerns with Peggy, questioning whether their son should know about his identity and the life he once led as Captain America.

Their family moment soon takes an unexpected turn when members of the Fantastic Four arrive at their home. Their visit suggests that Steve's time away from superhero responsibilities may be coming to an end, particularly with Doctor Doom threatening the wider universe. The trailer also revisits the consequences of the Avengers' actions in Endgame, hinting that their attempt to restore the world may have created problems that are now catching up with them.

When will Avengers: Doomsday release?

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is one of Marvel Studios' major theatrical releases for 2026. The film features an extensive ensemble cast, including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and James Marsden.