In a moving display of brotherhood that goes beyond the battlefield, soldiers of the 16 Jat Regiment stepped in as family for their late comrade's daughter, standing by her side on her wedding day in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

Preeti, daughter of the late Havildar Pappal Singh, got married in Harsoli village on Saturday. Although her father could not attend, his former colleagues ensured the family did not feel alone on the special day.

Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and soldiers from his former unit attended the wedding and contributed ₹1.61 lakh towards the expenses.



The regiment also paid tribute to Preeti's mother, Anita Devi. Roshni Dhawal, representing the unit, draped a shawl around her in a gesture of respect.

Several personnel, including Subedar Virendra Kumar Dhawal, Naib Subedar Sube Singh, Havildar Satish Kumar, Havildar Sunil Kumar, Naik Lokesh, Naik Sohan Singh and Agniveer Divakar, attended the ceremony.



The gesture moved the family, villagers, relatives and members of the groom's family, who appreciated the soldiers' support.

The regiment's gesture reflected the bond shared by soldiers, which extends beyond their years of service. Through their presence and contribution, Pappal Singh's former colleagues showed that his family remains part of their regimental brotherhood.