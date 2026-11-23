American rapper Don Toliver, best known for tracks such as “No Idea” and “After Party”, was performing in Manchester as part of his UK tour when an unexpected incident brought the concert to an abrupt end. Thousands of attendees were escorted out of the Co-op Live arena on Sunday night after reports of an unidentified substance affecting people in the audience. Police declared a major incident as emergency teams arrived to assist concertgoers.

Don Toliver's Manchester concert cut short after crowd incident

Don Toliver’s performance at Co-op Live in Manchester was interrupted on Sunday, November 22, following reports of a substance being released among concertgoers. The incident occurred towards the end of the rapper’s show, prompting an emergency response and the evacuation of the arena.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a substance believed to be tear gas had been released into the crowd. Officers and emergency personnel were deployed to the venue as attendees were guided towards the exits. The force declared a major incident to coordinate the response and ensure the safe evacuation of everyone inside the arena. According to Greater Manchester Police, more than 12,000 people were present at the concert and were safely escorted out of the venue.

The North West Ambulance Service sent several emergency crews, including its Hazardous Area Response Team, to assist those affected. More than 50 people were assessed by medical professionals at the scene, with some experiencing eye and respiratory symptoms.

One person was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment. Precautionary decontamination procedures were also carried out as emergency services continued to respond. Police said there were no serious injuries reported in their initial update

Police investigate substance released into crowd

Authorities are working to establish exactly what was released during the concert and how the incident occurred. Although the substance was initially believed to be tear gas, its identity has not yet been confirmed.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus shares first wedding pictures with Maxx Morando

Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said the investigation would focus on understanding the substance and the circumstances behind the incident. Police also advised anyone who had attended the concert and subsequently felt unwell to seek medical attention. The public was asked to stay away from the arena while emergency services completed their work and helped concertgoers make their way home.

Don Toliver's next concert scheduled in London

The Manchester show was part of Don Toliver’s ongoing UK tour. The rapper was scheduled to perform at London’s O2 Arena on November 23, followed by another show at OVO Arena Wembley on November 24, according to published concert schedules.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Don Toliver was exposed to music early through his father, Bongo, who sang for Swisha House. After recording music in high school and forming the duo Play a Familia with Young Josh 93, he built local traction by handing out CDs and getting his tracks played in clubs and around New York.