US First Lady Melania Trump has begun a new commercial venture, offering digital photographs of herself for $150 apiece. The collection features portraits captured by German fashion photographer and former model Elle von Unwerth and is available through Melania's official website.

Melania Trump sells photos of herself for $150 each

The announcement was shared through Melania's official X account on November 22. According to the statement, the collection is an exclusive set of digital images that presents a "visual portrait" of the first lady through von Unwerth's "exclusive artistry."

It’s being released to coincide with the launch of Melania: The Series, a two-part Amazon Prime Video special about her life and duties as first lady. The series premiered Nov. 20, after she released her documentary film Melania earlier this year.

The official statement read, "Melania Trump is launching PhotoArchival Digital Edition, an exclusive collection of digital photographs by internationally acclaimed fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth."

It further added, "The collection presents a visual portrait of Mrs. Trump, showcasing von Unwerth's distinctive artistry. Its release coincides with the debut of MELANIA, The Series, a new two-part production streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series includes two-episodes, Family & Trust and Pride & Honor, providing insight into Mrs. Trump's personal journey, values, and life beyond the spotlight."

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"PhotoArchival Digital Edition is available for $150.00 beginning on Saturday, November 21, 2026, exclusively on Melania Trump.com."

Melania's $150 photo collection draws criticism

The announcement has triggered widespread reactions online, with several social media users questioning the decision to sell digital portraits at the stated price.

"You are so f------ ridiculous and self-obsessed," one user said.

Another added, "What a joke! The American people are suffering and this is what you do!"

"Who buys such slop? No one I know would stoop so low," read one comment.

"The whole family is a grotesque grifting disgrace," wrote another.

One user said, "It never ends with these people. Unbelievable, the series was universally condemned, but they just keep rolling out the planned promos. Good Lord."

About Melania: The Series

Her latest Amazon project, Melania: The Series, is a two-part production that follows her as she prepares for her husband's second presidential term and subsequently takes on her responsibilities at the White House.

The episodes, titled Family and Trust and Pride and Honor, explore different aspects of her personal life and public role.