/Melania Trump upset over Donald Trump and Natalie Harp affair speculation

Melania Trump is reportedly unhappy with speculations surrounding US President Donald Trump and his executive assistant Natalie Harp. The discussion grew prominent. The claims of an extramarital affair by the US President have been fuelled by the Democratic Georgian Senator Jon Ossoff, who mocked Trump's close travel ties to Harp during a campaign rally on August 16. White House pushed back aggressively against Ossoff, calling Harp one of the "most loyal and hardest-working aides" on the team.

Jon claimed that Donald does not like to “do the job” of President and instead wants to build his ballroom and fly around in the “palace gifted by the emir of Qatar”. This triggered an aggressive response from Trump camp; a source close to White House told Semafor, “the First Lady doesn't like these types of things”. The source also claimed that Donald Trump gets “furious” over public speculation about his personal life.

Natalie Harp ventured into Melania Trump territory

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The East Wing, which historically housed the office of the first lady and her staff, was demolished by Trump to make way for his ballroom. According to author and biographer Michael Wolff, Harp was behind it. "People within the White House say that Natalie was one of the people who argued for the ballroom and getting rid of the East Wing," said Wolff in a podcast inside Trump's head. According to the Wall Street Journal, Melania Trump had reservations about the destruction of the East Wing and had even told associates that it was not her project. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Harp had sent fawning letters to Trump, including one that said, "You are all that matters to me."

Also Read: US Air Force flight to Antarctica returns after Russian missile launch warning

White House's angry retort

"Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump's team... Nobody gives a s*** what this lightweight loser says," said White House spokesman Davis Ingle.

White House communications director Steve Cheung called Jon “the biggest c**k loser in politics”, in a post "Instead of denigrating hard-working people serving their country, Jon should look deep into his soul and ask himself why he's a miserable person who hates this country. It's because he's a radical, extremist Dumocrat," said Steve.

When Trump was asked about the speculations, he did not address the rumours; rather attacked Jon, calling him "Pee-wee Herman lookalike."