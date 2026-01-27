Melania, the documentary on Melania Trump, is set to hit theatres on 30 Jan, 2026. Ahead of its release, the First Lady of the United States hosted an exclusive screening of the film at the White House.

The multi-million-dollar documentary revolves around the 20 days leading up to the 2025 inauguration of her husband, Donald Trump, as the 47th President of the United States.

Melania Trump hosts screening of her documentary at the White House

Earlier this week, on Jan 25, Melania shared a photo of herself from the screening of her documentary. Sharing a picture of herself from the screening, Melania called it a, ‘’historic moment.''

The photo shows the 55-year-old standing on a podium in front of the huge crowd.

Sharing the picture, she wrote,"I am deeply humbled to have been surrounded by an inspiring room of friends, family, and cultural iconoclasts at the White House last night. Each of these individuals

brought their unique vision to the world, making a lasting impression."

"Our personal stories endure time and serve as a reminder of our mutual obligation to one another. It was an honor to present my new film, MELANIA, ahead of its global launch," she added.

What is the new documentary about?

For the first time ever, Melania’s side of the story is told during the moment when Trump was set to take the oath for the second time as President of the United States.

Directed by Brett Ratner, the documentary is produced by him and Melania Trump, along with Fernando Sulichin and Marc Beckman.

Made in a budget of approximately $35 million, the film documents Trump's return to the White House, and instead of him, it shows what Melania was doing.

As shared by Ratner, Melania is a very private person, and this is the first time she has allowed the camera into her life.

Melania trailer

The film gives audiences a look at what the First Lady was doing in the 20 days prior to the US presidential inauguration.



In the trailer, she is seen participating in meetings while balancing family responsibilities, business matters, and her philanthropic work, and choosing what she's going to wear for the main event when she becomes USA's first lady for the second time.

“Step inside Melania Trump’s world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition and moves her family back to the Nation’s Capital,” the official synopsis of the film says. “With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, MELANIA showcases Mrs. Trump’s return to one of the world’s most powerful roles.”

How and when to watch ‘Melania’