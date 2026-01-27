/'They want to talk': Trump won't strike Iran? US president issues BIG statement after moving warships to West Asia

In yet another U-turn, US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 26) said that Iran is ready to negotiate a deal even as it continues its brutal crackdown against protesters. Trump's statement is the latest addition to his dillydallying tactics over situation in Iran. Though Trump acknowledged that he has sent US warships near Iran, he did not specify if Washington is planning an attack in the coming days. Stating that situation in Iran is “in flux,” Trump said that Tehran wants to talk and strike a deal. It is not clear what deal was Trump referring to.

“We have a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela,” Trump said. “They want to make a deal. I know so. They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk,” he added. Backing Trump's statement, US official said, “With regard to Iran, we are open for business. If they want to contact us, and they know what the terms are, then we’re going to have the conversation.”

Trump's U-turn on Iran

After the protest began in Iran, Trump openly supported the people of Iran, and warned Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led authorities of consequences in case of brutal crackdown. Washington then appeared to be supporting exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, but Trump did not endorse him saying he might not be able to garner ground support. The US then hinted at a strike on Tehran but stopped amid ‘dire consequences’ warning from Russia. Soon after, Trump made a major U-turn and said that Iran will not be holding execution of protesters and so he won't be taking action against the regime. He also fanned regime change talks by saying “It's time to look for new leadership in Iran.”

How many have been killed in Iran protest

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), over 5000 people have died amid administration's brutal crackdown. The regime even announced execution of protesters but stopped because of immense international pressure and scrutiny. Internet was suspended as protest intensified. Iranians took to streets amid collapsing economy in December 2025. The protest that began against falling rate of Iranian Rial intensified soon, with demands to end to the existing regime. The demonstrations are the most significant in Iran since a 2022-2023 movement sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women. Meanwhile, Iranian government also held pro-regime rally with President Masoud Pezeshkian taking part in it and Khamenei sharing pictures and videos of it on social media to claim support of the Iranian people.

Trump's delayed action