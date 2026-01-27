/'Total war': Hezbollah, Houthis warn US as warships move near Iran — Is Trump uniting 'Axis of Resistance'?

Hezbollah, Houthis and allied militias warned the US against attacking Iran after American warships moved into West Asia. Iran vowed an all-out response to any strike, as Trump’s pressure tactics appear to have united the Axis of Resistance amid ongoing protests.
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem warned that “a war on Iran will ignite the region." Hezbollah vowed to defend Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It also expressed concerns over reports stating that group leaders may be attacked in case of strike. It called on supporters to unite “in the face of American-Zionist sabotage and threats.” Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi paramilitary group, has also warned of a “total war” if Iran is attacked
Houthi rebels threatened new attacks on ships traveling through the Red Sea corridor. A video by the Houthis included previously published images of a ship on fire, with the caption: “Soon.” It was a reference to group's attack on over 100 ships to pressure Israel over its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
After the deployment of US warships in West Asia, a senior Iranian official warned that any military action—regardless of scale—will be treated as "all-out war". The official stated Iran would respond in the "hardest way possible" if its sovereignty is violated. Earlier, Tehran unveiled a giant billboard with “Sow the Wind, Reap the Whirlwind” written on it. Khamenei had directly addressed Trump and called him “international criminal”, while cautioning that he shouldn't misread the Iranian people
After the protest began in Iran, the US first supported the people of Iran, with Trump warning Tehran authorities of consequences in case of brutal crackdown. Washington then appeared to be supporting exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, but Trump did not endorse him saying he might not be able to garner ground support. The US then hinted at a strike on Tehran but stopped amid ‘dire consequences’ warning from Russia. Trump made a major U-turn and said that Iran will not be holding execution of protesters and so he won't be taking action against the regime. He also fanned regime change talks by saying “It's time to look for new leadership in Iran.” However, he has now said that Iran wants a deal
Trump's actions are prompting a reunification of the Axis of Resistance. The warnings by all factions of the Axis of Resistance and their united approach to defend Iran and Supreme Leader Khamenei is a clear indication of how Trump's threats have not isolated the regime but forced its partners to come closer.
Iranians took to streets amid collapsing economy in December 2025. The protest that began against falling rate of Iranian Rial intensified soon, with demands to end to the existing regime. Iran's exiled Crown Prince and son of Shah, Reza Pahlavi became an active voice online with many protesters abroad demanding his return. has also hinted homecoming. The demonstrations are the most significant in Iran since a 2022-2023 movement sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women. According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), over 5000 people have died