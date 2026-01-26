/Is the US going to attack Iran today? As USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying destroyers move toward Iran

The USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in the Middle East today amid soaring US-Iran tensions. With Tehran threatening 'total war' and 5,900+ dead in protests, the region is on high alert for immediate conflict.
The nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) has officially entered the US Central Command area today. This moves massive American air power directly into striking distance of Iran, just weeks after President Trump warned of "severe consequences" for Tehran’s actions.
The Lincoln is not alone; it hunts with a wolfpack. It is flanked by three guided-missile destroyers: USS Spruance, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., and USS Michael Murphy. These ships are fully loaded with Tomahawk cruise missiles, ready for immediate launch orders.
Why is this happening now? The deployment follows a bloody crackdown in Iran, where activists report 5,973 deaths in recent protests. Washington has drawn a strict red line: any further mass executions of civilians could spark a direct US military response.
Iran is not backing down. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander issued a chilling warning today, stating their forces have their "finger on the trigger". They vowed to destroy US interests instantly if a single American missile is fired.
Fear grips the region as memories of the '12-Day War' in June 2025 return. In that conflict, US forces struck Iranian nuclear sites. Tehran has stated clearly: unlike last time, a new attack will not be limited - it will mean "all-out war".
The Israeli military has raised its readiness to the highest possible level today. Northern Command chiefs confirm they are preparing for a multi-front escalation, anticipating that a US strike on Iran could trigger immediate retaliation against Tel Aviv.
Is this real or just pressure? President Trump told reporters the fleet was sent "just in case" but hoped it wouldn't be used. Yet, pulling these massive assets from the South China Sea signals that the Pentagon is preparing for actual combat, not just a show.
Hope for peace is fading fast. Iran’s Foreign Ministry has rejected reports of secret talks, stating they are ready for "any scenario". The UAE has also firmly declared it will not allow its soil to be used for US strikes, complicating American war plans.
The threat is spreading. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen released a cryptic video today captioned simply "Soon". This suggests imminent attacks on Red Sea shipping to stretch US defences and pressure Washington to halt its advanc
Is the order given? While the fleet is in position, the Pentagon has not announced a strike order as of this evening. The Lincoln is currently a deterrent, but with forces on a hair-trigger, one wrong move could ignite the powder keg tonight.