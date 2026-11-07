/MELANIA, The Series: Amazon announces release date for two-part Melania Trump documentary

Amazon Prime Video is set to give a new glimpse into the life of US First Lady Melania Trump through a two-part documentary series. Titled MELANIA, The Series, the show will premiere on November 20.

Unlike the earlier documentary that followed Melania during the 20 days before Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration, the upcoming series will focus on the period surrounding her return to the White House and the days immediately after the ceremony.

MELANIA, The Series to release on Nov. 20

In its announcement, Prime Video said: “The Series reveals never-before-told stories, offering unprecedented insight into Melania Trump’s life, including the extraordinary days immediately following the 47th Presidential Inauguration.”

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The two episodes will explore different aspects of the First Lady's life and responsibilities. The opening instalment, titled Family & Trust, will follow Melania as she prepares for her return to the White House and decides where to focus her attention.

The second episode, Pride & Honor, will pick up shortly after the inauguration, documenting how she begins carrying out her responsibilities as First Lady.

According to the series' synopsis, “The honor of serving as first lady comes with an immediate call to action. Moments after the inauguration, first lady Melania Trump sets her mission in motion for the American people.”

The trailer also offers glimpses of her family life, particularly her relationship with her son Barron Trump. Speaking about him, Melania says, “I’m a mother, a wife, also first lady. He’s my priority. He will always be my priority.”

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The First Lady also addresses the attention she receives from the media, saying, “The media, they want gossip. For me, it’s noise.” Another moment in the teaser features her reflecting on the nature of being associated with political power. “Everybody wants to be close to power, and sometimes [that] could be very dangerous,” she says.

About MELANIA, The Series

The docuseries is a production of Amazon MGM Studios, Muse Films, New Element Media and RatPac Entertainment. Brett Ratner has directed the project, while Melania Trump and her senior adviser Marc Beckman serve as executive producers. Ratner and Fernando Sulichin are also producers.