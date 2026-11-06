/GTA 6 ultimate edition offers extra cars and weapons: Is it better than standard?

The countdown to Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is approaching its final stage, and players in India have another decision to make before launch: which edition should they buy? Rockstar Games is offering a Standard Edition for Rs 5,999 and an Ultimate Edition for Rs 7,499, a price difference of Rs 1,500.
Pre-loading is expected to begin on November 10 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users, ahead of the game's scheduled November 19 release. Players will also need to make room for the reported 212GB storage requirement.
GTA 6 pre-loading date and storage requirements
According to the supplied details, players who have pre-ordered the game will be able to download its files from November 10. Pre-loading allows the game to be installed before launch, but it does not unlock early access. Players will have to wait until November 19 to start playing.
With a reported storage requirement of around 212GB, checking available console space beforehand will be important. The game is planned for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: What do you get?
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Both editions include the full game, but the Ultimate Edition adds several in-game bonuses.
Feature Standard Edition Ultimate Edition
India price Rs 5,999 Rs 7,499
Full GTA 6 game Yes Yes
Additional vehicles, weapons and outfits - No Yes
Extra customisation and locations No Yes
The Ultimate Edition includes additional vehicles such as the '95 Grotti Cheetah, Hawk and Little Morgan Revolvers, personalised weapon variants, Jason's safehouse vehicles, a garage and access to additional activities and locations.
GTA 6 pre-order bonuses and physical copies
Players who pre-order GTA 6 will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack. According to the supplied information, it includes a '55 Vapid Stanier sedan, a garage, outfits, hairstyles and an exclusive weapon pattern.
Pre-orders also include one month of GTA+ membership. There is another detail physical buyers should know: the retail box will reportedly contain a download code rather than a traditional game disc. Physical code-in-box editions are expected to be available for shipping and retailer pickup from November 12.
Which GTA 6 edition should you buy?
If your priority is playing the main GTA 6 story, the Standard Edition offers the full game at a lower price. The Ultimate Edition may appeal to players who want additional vehicles, weapons, outfits and customisation options. The extra cost is Rs 1,500.
According to the supplied details, Standard Edition buyers will also be able to purchase an Ultimate Edition upgrade separately later. For most buyers, the decision comes down to whether those additional digital items are worth the extra spending.