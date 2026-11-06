/GTA 6 ultimate edition offers extra cars and weapons: Is it better than standard?

The countdown to Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is approaching its final stage, and players in India have another decision to make before launch: which edition should they buy? Rockstar Games is offering a Standard Edition for Rs 5,999 and an Ultimate Edition for Rs 7,499, a price difference of Rs 1,500.

Pre-loading is expected to begin on November 10 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users, ahead of the game's scheduled November 19 release. Players will also need to make room for the reported 212GB storage requirement.

GTA 6 pre-loading date and storage requirements

According to the supplied details, players who have pre-ordered the game will be able to download its files from November 10. Pre-loading allows the game to be installed before launch, but it does not unlock early access. Players will have to wait until November 19 to start playing.

With a reported storage requirement of around 212GB, checking available console space beforehand will be important. The game is planned for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: What do you get?

Both editions include the full game, but the Ultimate Edition adds several in-game bonuses.

Feature Standard Edition Ultimate Edition

India price Rs 5,999 Rs 7,499

Full GTA 6 game Yes Yes

Additional vehicles, weapons and outfits - No Yes

Extra customisation and locations No Yes

The Ultimate Edition includes additional vehicles such as the '95 Grotti Cheetah, Hawk and Little Morgan Revolvers, personalised weapon variants, Jason's safehouse vehicles, a garage and access to additional activities and locations.

GTA 6 pre-order bonuses and physical copies

Players who pre-order GTA 6 will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack. According to the supplied information, it includes a '55 Vapid Stanier sedan, a garage, outfits, hairstyles and an exclusive weapon pattern.

Pre-orders also include one month of GTA+ membership. There is another detail physical buyers should know: the retail box will reportedly contain a download code rather than a traditional game disc. Physical code-in-box editions are expected to be available for shipping and retailer pickup from November 12.

Which GTA 6 edition should you buy?

If your priority is playing the main GTA 6 story, the Standard Edition offers the full game at a lower price. The Ultimate Edition may appeal to players who want additional vehicles, weapons, outfits and customisation options. The extra cost is Rs 1,500.