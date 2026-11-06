/'Final Destination stuff': Flying tyre out of nowhere hits boy on sidewalk in Chile - Video

In what netizens are calling a real-life Final Destination incident, a man walking on the sidewalk in Chile was hit by a flying tyre that came out of nowhere. A viral video shows him walking quite some distance from the road and being suddenly hit by a tyre, which appears to have been thrown by someone. The 19-year-old lands on the ground as other people around come to check on him. Social media reports suggest that he escaped the bizarre hit with injuries.

Luckily for the boy, the tyre did not hit him directly and instead bounced off the sidewalk before crashing into him. This seems to have reduced the momentum, saving him from any serious injuries. The crazy video has left social media buzzing with how lucky and yet unlucky the student was. Where did the tyre come from remains unclear. According to reports, the incident happened on October 29 at Los Leones Avenue in Santiago. It injured the student, who suffered forehead and chest contusions but no serious harm.

Real-life Final Destination

People on social media have been left wondering where a flying tyre came from. A lot of them were quick to compare the occurrence with something seen in the Final Destination movies. A user wrote, "Final destination type stuff," as another added, "This looks like a new scene from Final Destination." One of them suggested, "Show this video when you promote Final Destination."