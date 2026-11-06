/NewJeans' contract details revealed, HYBE responds to questions over artist rights and restrictions

HYBE has responded to an investigation into the exclusive contracts signed by girl group NewJeans with its subsidiary ADOR, disputing claims about the agreements and the extent of control they placed over the members. The recent report examined contractual provisions concerning artists' personal lives, trainee expenses, working conditions and the continued use of their names, images and voices.

What did the report about NewJeans' contract reveal?

According to an investigation by The New York Times, the five members of the group, Minji, Hanni, Haerin, Hyein and Danielle, had signed restrictive covenants when they were between 14 and 17 years old. The report highlighted several provisions that raised questions about the extent of control exercised by entertainment agencies over their artists.

Among the concerns was the absence of specific protections for underage performers that appear in the South Korean government's standard entertainment contract guidelines. These include safeguards relating to health, education, adequate sleep and rest, as well as restrictions on excessive working hours and inappropriate clothing for minors.

The investigation also highlighted clauses governing members' personal conduct. The agreements reportedly prohibited behaviour described as an insincere attitude, inadequate self-management and inappropriate romantic relationships. They also restricted public statements that could damage the agency's reputation.

Other provisions concerned the financial responsibilities of the members, including expenses related to skincare, beauty treatments and cosmetic procedures during their trainee years. The report further examined clauses allowing ADOR to retain certain rights over the members' names, images and voices, including potential AI-related applications, beyond the duration of their exclusive contracts. The calculation of financial penalties for contract termination was another area that attracted scrutiny

HYBE responds to NewJeans' members' contract

Responding to the findings, HYBE and ADOR reportedly said the contracts did not leave the members without the protections required for young performers. The company explained that its subsidiary labels sign separate standard supplementary agreements for underage trainees, covering personal rights, education, sleep and rest.

According to ADOR, these supplementary agreements remain effective until the trainees reach adulthood. It also said that the NewJeans exclusive contracts contained provisions protecting basic human rights, covering the safeguards outlined in the supplementary agreements.

The company further stated that youth protection officers are appointed in accordance with relevant regulations. It argued that the absence of certain specific clauses in the exclusive contract did not mean that the members were deprived of those protections.

ADOR points to Min Hee-jin's role in contract negotiations

One of the key points in the company's response concerned the people involved in negotiating and finalising the agreements. ADOR reportedly said the contract draft was shared on January 7, 2022, before the final documents were signed in April that year. It maintained that the process involved approximately three months of discussions, including question-and-answer sessions, email exchanges and revisions following reviews by the artists' legal representatives.

The agency also said the process involved then-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, a deputy CEO appointed by her, the members, their parents and legal representatives for some of the artists. ADOR specifically claimed that the parents had been informed about the contractual provisions and had agreed to them. It also referred to a request from one member's mother to include a clause requiring the company to be informed immediately if there was an attempt at outside interference, or tampering, with the artist's contract.