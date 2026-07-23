/NewJeans tease new beginning as four-member group with latest photos and clips

South Korean girl group NewJeans has sparked fresh excitement after sharing new photos and videos featuring four members, prompting widespread speculation about the group's return. The update has reassured fans that a new chapter may be on the horizon as anticipation continues to build around the k-pop group's future.

NewJeans return with fresh four-member update

The latest posts have reignited excitement among fans who have eagerly awaited news following the uncertainty surrounding the group's activities. Although no official comeback schedule or new music has been announced, the coordinated release has been widely viewed as a positive sign that the group is preparing for its next phase.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The video, titled "2026 Summer of NewJeans," was posted on the group's official YouTube channel at midnight without prior notice, according to music industry sources. New photos of the four members — Haerin, Hyein, Minji and Hanni — were also posted on the group's official homepage and Instagram account.

Netizens took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "NEWJEANS COMEBACK (probably) BUT AT WHAT COST."

Another user wrote, "NewJeans is back!! oh I have mixed feelings about this!."

"No matter which side you’re on in this whole situation, everything surrounding newjeans’ return to hybe and kpop in general is going to be so, so awkward for everyone involved.. staff, execs, and ofc the idols and the fandoms themselves", wrote the the third user.

Why won't Danielle be returning to NewJeans?

Danielle is not returning to NewJeans because her agency, ADOR, terminated her exclusive contract and dropped her from the group following a bitter legal dispute. ADOR stated that Danielle played a central role in the group’s attempts to break their exclusive contracts and pursue independent activities, leading the agency to rule that she severely violated terms.

ADOR reportedly filed a multi-million dollar damages lawsuit against Danielle, her family, and former CEO Min Hee-jin, citing actions such as an unauthorised project with the U.S. band Emotional Oranges. While other members returned to ADOR following court rulings upholding their 7-year contracts, Danielle was officially ousted, and NewJeans has transitioned into a four-member act.

All about the controversy of NewJeans and ADOR

On 28 November in 2024, the five members of NewJeans held an urgent press conference, alleging that ADOR had violated its obligations under their exclusive contract. Following this, they began independent activities despite their ongoing dispute with the agency.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled in favour of ADOR’s request for a provisional injunction against