The legal battle between record label ADOR and NewJeans came to an end after the court ruled against the K-pop girl group. After several allegations, the members have reportedly decided to return to doing music with the current label after careful discussion. Moreover, the members have reportedly dropped their appeal in the contract lawsuit. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Will NewJeans return to ADOR?

According to several reports, members of the group Haerin, Hyein, Minji, Danielle, and Hanni did not file appeal documents by the midnight deadline. This effectively finalises the October 30th first-instance ruling issued by the Seoul Central District Court.

Reportedly, Haerin and Hyein were the first to formalise their return, announcing through ADOR on November 12 that they would resume promotional activities. The label stated, "We will provide full support to ensure the two members can continue their work smoothly."

While Minji, Danielle, and Hanni reportedly conveyed their intention to return on the same day, they signalled that group activities would roll out in stages. "Coordinating individual meetings with each member and will do its utmost to facilitate constructive discussions," ADOR added.

Court rules in favour of ADOR

Before this, a South Korean court ruled against K-pop group NewJeans, whose members had sought to cut contractual ties with their label ADOR over the mistreatment by the agency. In the latest turn of events, the music label has now submitted evidence consisting of several demos of the group's assumed next album.

According to reports, the label had then filed for an injunction, requesting the court to prohibit the group's members from engaging in independent commercial activities and allowing it to remain NewJeans' managing agency.