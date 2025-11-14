/My Roommate Is a Gumiho to Dynamite Kiss: K-dramas featuring Jang Ki Yong showcasing undeniable acting chops

From making a guest appearance on It's Okay, That's Love to being cast for a lead role in Come and Hug Me, there has been no looking back.
From modelling to entering acting, Jang Ki Yong has come far in the showbiz industry. With his charming looks and swoon-worthy roles, he has established himself as one of the best and talented actors. Let's take a look at a few of the roles he has been part of.
The show tells the story of Ji Hae-soo, a psychiatry student, who meets a writer of mystery novels who is also an obsessive radio DJ. Soon, they fall in love while trying to heal each other's grave wounds. How romance blossoms between the duo forms the main crux of the story.
Confession Couple follows the story of Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo, who face turbulence in their marriage as they deal with different issues. Things change when they suddenly get transported back in time to their college years.
Come and Hug Me is all about two childhood sweethearts who get separated when the girl's parents are ruthlessly murdered by the boy's father, a serial killer. When they meet after many years, they are reminded of their horrific past.
The Atypical Family is all about a man and his family, who were once blessed with superpowers, begin to lose their abilities under the weight of the world, until a mysterious woman changes everything and offers them the chance of turning their life around. How they navigate through it forms the rest of the show.
It tells the story of Shin Woo Yeo, a shape-shifting fox, who discovers that Lee Dam has swallowed his magical bead. He must find a way to retrieve it before he loses the ability to turn into a human, and it corrupts Lee Dam.
The ongoing romantic-comedy show is all about Go Da Rim, a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job. Kong Ji Hyeok works as the leader of the Mother TF team at a baby products company. He is sharp, calm, and executes passionately. Chaotic events follow when they become she works under him.