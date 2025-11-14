/Kamini Kaushal passes away at 98: Know more about the actress whose debut film won Palme d’Or at Cannes

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, best remembered for her roles in films like Prem Nagar, Anhonee, Jailor, and Neecha Nagar, has passed away at the age of 98. A source to entertainment journalist Vicky Lalwani confirmed the news. “Kamini Kaushal’s family is extremely low profile and needs privacy,” Lalwani shared on social media. Kaushal’s death marks the end of Indian cinema’s golden era. The veteran actress featured in several iconic films and played the lead in films in the early 1940s and 1950s.

Kamini Kaushal’s debut film at Cannes

She made her debut in Neecha Nagar (1946), which won the Best Film Award at the first Cannes Film Festival and remains the only Indian film to win a Palme d’Or at Cannes to date. Kaushal won the Montreal Film Festival award for the film, establishing her career in Indian cinema.

The late actress had also won the Filmfare Award in the Best Actress category for Biraj Bahu back in 1956.

In a career spanning over seven decades, the veteran actress featured in several films as lead, particularly between 1946-1963. Kamini Kaushal starred in films like Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Ziddi (1948), Shabnam (1949), Paras (1949), Namoona (1949), Arzoo (1950), Jhanjar (1953), Aabroo (1956), Bade Sarkar (1957), Jailor (1958), Night Club (1958), and Godaan (1963).

Later, post-1963, she appeared in character roles, earning critical acclaim for films such as Shaheed (1965), Do Raaste (1969), Prem Nagar (1974), Maha Chor (1976), and Anhonee (1973).

Early beginnings of Kamini Kaushal

Born as Uma Kashyap in Lahore, Kamini came from a family who were into academics. Her father, Shivram Kashyap, was a renowned botanist, founding the Botany Department at Lahore and being a key figure in Indian scientific circles.

From a young age, Kamini took a keen interest in performing arts and learnt Bharatnatyam, swimming, and craftwork. She also participated in radio plays and theatre, which helped her develop natural acting and voice modulation skills.

Her talent was noticed by director Chetan Anand, who cast her in Neecha Nagar, which went on to create history in Indian cinema. Since there was already a popular actress by the name of Uma Anand, Chetan Anand gave the veteran star her screen name- Kamini Kaushal.

In her long career in films, she has acted with stars like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, and Ashok Kumar. Her on-screen chemistry with Dilip Kumar in films like Nadiya Ke Paar, Shaheed, Shabnam, and Aarzoo was highly appreciated.

Kamini Kaushal’s notable films like Ziddi (1948), Shair (1949), and Aag (1948) established her as a versatile actress who could perform romantic, dramatic, and thrilling roles with ease. Her performance in Night Club (1958) and Poonam (1952) displayed her versatility, while her iconic roles in Shabnam and Aarzoo displayed her talent for nuanced storytelling.

Family and later years of acting

While Dilip Kumar and Kamini Kaushal were romantically linked, they chose not to marry. Instead, Kamini married her brother-in-law, BS Sood, after the tragic death of her sister, raising her nieces while continuing her film career with her husband’s support.

Her husband, Braham S Sood, was a chief engineer in the Bombay Port Trust. She made a comeback on screen after a long hiatus in Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express as his grandmother. The actress also played Shahid Kapoor’s grandmother in Kabir Singh and featured in a cameo role in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Even in her later years, Kamini remained connected to cinema, appearing in Lal Singh Chaddha (2022), proving her timeless presence in Bollywood. She celebrated her 98th birthday on 25th February 2025.